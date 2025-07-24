Steelers Add Two More Injuries to Start Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their 2025 training camp at Saint Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. The team arrived in style and with optimism as this new-look roster aims for a Super Bowl run in 2026.
The Steelers began their first training camp on the right foot, except for the absences of two notable players. Newly acquired superstar tight end Jonnu Smith and versatile running back and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson were both non-participants in the first team activities.
Following the conclusion of practice, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the players who were missing. He shared that Smith was able to participate in individual drills but missed the team session. He wouldn't go into specifics, but he ruled Smith out day-to-day. Despite the early setback, Tomlin didn't seem too concerned about the severity of the injury.
Patterson was also with the team, but did not participate in any activities or individual position drills during the first day of camp. Tomlin also ruled him out day-to-day.
The injury to Smith is not the way he wanted to begin his tenure in Pittsburgh. Acquired with Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick, his arrival marked the next offensive weapon for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Smith is coming off the best season in his NFL career. Last year in Miami, he caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He collected the fourth-most receiving yards among NFL tight ends and tied for the second-most touchdowns last season. He and fellow TE Pat Freiermuth are set to be a dynamic one-two punch for the offense in 2025.
This is Patterson's second season with the Steelers. Last season, he played a versatile role in the offense. He toted the ball 32 times for 132 rushing yards and zero touchdowns. He also hauled in 12 receptions on 14 targets for 80 yards and a score.
With these injuries, the rest of the depth chart receives an added opportunity. The rest of the skill position groups on offense will have one less body taking reps away in camp for the time being. That will hopefully give one or two players a chance to shine and make a positive impression on the coaching staff while they wait for two impact players to return to the field.
