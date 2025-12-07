Steelers Get Bold QB Recommendation Against Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the middle of another quarterback crisis.

The team is coming off a two bad months of football, and has zero direction when it comes to the quarterback situation. After a fast start by future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, the aging quarterback's production plumetted and he suffered an injury that held him out of a game.

Then, with Mason Rudolph at the helm, the team did not fare any better. In his one start, Rudolph had serious turnover concerns and was unable to find his receivers reliably.

Now, Rodney Harrison believes the Steelers could benefit from cycling between Rudolph and Rodgers in their upcoming matchup against the Ravens. In an appearance on the Football Night in America podcast, Harrison discussed his proposition that would allow for both to show who should be the starter going forward.

Harrison's Possible Rotation Plan Explained

"If I'm coaching them, I'm actually gonna rotate Mason Rudolph a few series. Give him an opportunity. Because you just don't know what's going to happen with Aaron Rodgers and the thumb [wrist injury]. So I'm actually rotating both quarterbacks, just to give them a little bit more depth," Harrison said.

The Steelers are in desperate need of an injection of offensive power, and Harrison believes this is one way to do so. By giving both players reps, they will get to see what they have in both quarterbacks moving forward, and make a better informed decision on who should lead the team moving forward.

On the other hand, if that was the case, it begs the question of why the Steelers would not just split up first team reps in practice, instead of risking either injury or embarassement when it comes to the actual game. Additionally, the Steelers should theoretically have an idea of who their top quarterback is before Week 14 rolls around, and the team still has a chance to compete for a playoff spot.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If the injury to Aaron Rodgers' hand is as serious as Harrison makes it out to be, then the team should not let him play at all, which would include the partial snap plan that Harrison hints at using in his proposition.

With the fate of the season on the line, the Steelers will more than likely opt to go with Rodgers, as he has shown just a bit more than Rudolph this season.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers