NFL Insider: Steelers Could Fire Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone quite an interesting history under the tutelage of head coach Mike Tomlin.
With a Super Bowl victory and zero seasons where the Steelers finished with a losing record, many would think that Tomlin would be regarded as one of the best coaches in the game. Yet, many believe that his job has never been less secure.
One such NFL insider is Mike Florio of Pro Football Network, who has been critical of Tomlin for years at this point. That being said, his latest criticism might be his most harsh. On an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Florio made remarks questioning Tomlin's job security following the coming season. Florio put heavy emphasis on the moves made by the front office ahead of this season.
"It feels like a level of desperation to end what will be a nine-year streak with no playoff wins," Florio said. "That's the longest the Steelers have gone between postseason wins since they finally got their first one, December 23rd, 1972, in the Immaculate Reception game. So I feel like there's a desperation there. And if they fail to win a playoff game this year, what happens next? I'm not saying they will, but the level of desperation this year tells me if they fail again, we need to be ready for anything in 2026,"
Florio seems to think that based off the moves to land DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers and therefore Tomlin have shown to be desperate to stay contending and relevant for the coming season. The correlation between that and Tomlin's job is weak at best, however it is possible that a losing season could cost Tomlin his position. It just does not seem like Aaron Rodgers would be the reason why that is the case.
