Steelers New RB Could Replace Cordarrelle Patterson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need help with their kick return game, and their first choice to try and fix it may be in-house. As the team prepares for training camp, there are several questions surrounding the roster, with who the return man is going to be being one of the most overlooked on the list.
Last season, the Steelers inked Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year, $6 million deal. The All-Pro kick returner and gadget back was set to take over the team's return game while also being utilzed in the offense. Things didn't work too well as Pittsburgh finished fourth-worst in the NFL in average kick return yards.
This season, they may look to make a change. Addressing new-comer Kenneth Gainwell for Steelers.com, Dale Lolley made it known the former Philadelphia Eagles running back is going to get a hand in the return game this season.
"Gainwell also is an accomplished kick returner, something the Steelers will utilize him to do with Warren taking on more of a role in the offense," Lolley wrote.
He also discussed Patterson, and how more opportunities this season could lead to more success.
Pittsburgh may have a decision to make, though. Keeping Patterson would mean having four running backs on the roster. Last season, the team carried three (Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Patterson). Heading into training camp, the team is likely thinking Patterson is a piece to the puzzle this season if he looks like he can bounce back from last season.
Still, Gainwell is going to add an element to the return game Pittsburgh is going to evaluate. If it works, he's ability to be a third down back may not be the only way the team utilizing him this season.
