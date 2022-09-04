Skip to main content

Browns Sign Former Steelers OL Joe Haeg

A division rival picked up an offensive lineman recently cut by the Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- It didn't take long for Joe Haeg to find a new home after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him last week. Haeg is staying in the division. He signed with the Cleveland Browns according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He said Haeg had met with the Las Vegas Raiders as well, but ultimately chose the Browns. 

The Browns needed depth along the offensive line with starting right tackle Josh Conklin still working his way back from a knee injurt. Haeg certainly gives Cleveland that and he's versatile as well - capable of playing both guard and tackle. 

Haeg is experienced, having played in 79 games - 40 of which were starts - for three different teams over the course of his six-year career. 

