Steelers to Start Giving QB Chris Oladokun More Reps

LATROBE, PA -- Despite already having used their first-round pick on a quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers reached further into the 2021 class of signal-callers in the seventh round, selecting South Dakota State star Chris Oladokun with the 241st pick the Draft.

Oladokun arrived in Pittsburgh at an awkward time. The Steelers are searching for the heir to long-time starter Ben Rothelisberger among a crowded crop of quarterbacks and he doesn't seem like a prime candidate. For most of training camp, Oladokun has been shoved so far down the depth chart that team drills have rarely featured him in the lineup.

That changed when Oladokun took scout team snaps with some other Steelers reserves as the team prepares for their next preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Mike Tomlin said following practice that Oladokun can expect to get more time to prove himself during full team drills soon.

"He did some good things. He's been working diligently. He's been locked in. I appreciate his approach to business - the level of maturity he's been displaying. It's only a matter of time before he gets more physical reps to show what he's capable of."

Oladokun went all of training camp prior to this practice without a team drill rep.

