Steelers Drop Cryptic Hint on Social Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped a cryptic social media post, possibly hinting at a new alternative uniform design drop.
The Steelers posted an image on their official Twitter account with the words "Forged in Pittsburgh" and the date "07-21-25", captioned with the "👀" emoji.
Speculation immediately began in the comments, with most fans guessing that there will be a new uniform released on July 21. This date coincides with a report from last week by Andrew Lind of Sports Logos, announcing that the Steelers would release a yellow helmet design and matching uniforms. In May, Lind wrote about what he imagined the uniforms will look like.
The throwback uniform will be worn for the Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers game, taking place in Week 8, according to Art Rooney II in an official post from the Steelers back in May. Rooney mentioned that the design would likely be released "sometime in July", so the 21st will likely be that day.
"[...] the Steelers appear to be on the verge of reviving their gold helmets, which they wore from their founding in 1933 through the 1962 season, as well as for throwback games from 2007-11," Lind wrote. "They’d presumably wear them with their Color Rush uniforms, which aside from the black pants, are similar to the aforementioned throwback set, which featured white britches."
The Steelers have received mixed reviews on their alternate uniforms in the past, most notably the 2016 "bumblebee" throwback uniforms, a nod to their look in 1934 that was not well-received by fans.
