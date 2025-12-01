Time for Steelers to Clean House

The Pittsburgh Steelers have more or less skated by over the past few years while finding only remedial success, but owner Art Rooney II can't wait much longer to institute major changes.

The type of loss the Steelers suffered at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 has become increasingly common for an organization that isn't used to being embarrassed on the field, and there's no way forward without tearing it all down.

Unless Pittsburgh turns it around in borderline miracle fashion and finds a way to make a playoff run, the team should look completely different from top to bottom once the offseason comes around.

Time to Say Goodbye to Tomlin

To kick things off, not even the staunchest of Mike Tomlin detractors should take away from what the Steelers' head coach has accomplished in his 19 seasons with the team.

Though his streak of 18 non-losing seasons may very well be snapped this year, that's a feat that has almost never been replicated across the history of the NFL.

The goodwill he earned from leading Pittsburgh to a Super Bowl XLIII victory over the Arizona Cardinals during the 2008 campaign ran out a long time ago, though, and the franchise's current six-game losing streak in the playoffs is jarring, to say the least.

Tomlin is still well-regarded across the league, and for good reason, but it's become apparent that he and the Steelers need to part ways. He's set a strong culture, but it seems like his messaging has become a bit stale and his impact has lessened, at least from the outside looking in.

The defense, which he presides over next to Teryl Austin, is among the worst units in the league this year when it has no right to hold that title given the amount of talent on the roster and money invested into the group.

Tomlin is a Pittsburgh legend and would get scooped up in two seconds if the organization were to let him go, but it's a move that seems necessary at this point in time.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith walks the sideline before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Other Changes on the Horizon?

General manager Omar Khan signed a three-year extension this past summer after being one of the more active executives across the league during the offseason, so it would be a bit surprising if he were to leave the Steelers in the immediate future.

At the very least, though, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Austin, as well as a majority of the coaching staff, is on the hot seat.

Smith has an impressive track record, having guided the Tennessee Titans' offense in 2019 and 2020 while the team made it to the AFC Championship Game in the first of those two years before serving as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach from 2021 to 2023, but he just isn't a fit in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers' offense has rarely fired on all cylinders this season, and though some of the unit's struggles fall on personnel shortcomings, it still doesn't feel like Smith's scheme would result in boatloads of points even if the roster was better than it is.

Austin could be in danger of losing his role as defensive coordinator regardless of if Tomlin sticks around in Pittsburgh or not simply based on the aforementioned issues the team's had on that side of the ball as well.

The Steelers are in line to make 12 picks, including compensatory selections, when they host the 2026 NFL Draft and thus should have an influx of young talent, which could include a franchise quarterback, next year as they transition into their next stage.

There's no better time than now to usher in a new regime, especially considering Pittsburgh is 6-6 and is only trending downward, and the organization should officially turn a new leaf once the campaign ends.

