Steelers First Injury Report of Week 4 vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers get some players back as they open Week 4.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had both their starting outside linebackers return to the field during Wednesday's practice but are still waiting on players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ben Roethlisberger to get rolling.

T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Both missed Week 3 with groin injuries that they suffered in Week 2. Head coach Mike Tomlin said there is some optimism they're both able to play come Sunday, but practice availability will be their guide.

Smith-Schuster (ribs) and Roethlisberger (pec) did not participate during the team's first practice. Roethlisberger usually misses Wednesdays with a vet day off while Smith-Schuster is nursing an injury that knocked him out of Week 3.

Diontae Johnson returned after missing all of last week. The wide receiver was limited on Wednesday while he continues to nurse a knee injury.

Carlos Davis (knee) did not practice. Rashaad Coward was limited with an ankle injury.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

