Steelers Frustrate Tom Brady, Win Defensive Struggle to Beat Buccaneers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had their backs against the wall when facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while down a litany of their top defensive backs. But the Steelers pulled out a gut-check win thanks to a stunning and complete defensive performance.

The visiting Buccaneers took the ball first but gained just one yard before the Steelers forced them into a three-and-out.

After a punt, Kenny Pickett completed his first three passes, each for first downs, and a roughing the passer call against Tampa Bay helped move the offense into the redzone. The Steelers had to convert on fourth and one inside the 20 and scored on the next play - a six-yard pass to Najee Harris who walked untouched into the endzone.

Down 7-0, the Buccaneers began to find a rhythm. Chunk plays from the legs of Leonard Fournette got them into the redzone. But three straight incompletions from Tom Brady forced Tampa Bay to settle for a field goal.

The Steelers responded with an ineffective, disorganized three-and-out on their next possession and punted. The Buccaneers used good field position to drive into redzone again, but it yielded the same result as their previous drive. Backed up on their own goal line, Larry Ogunjobi tackled Rashad White deep in the backfield on third down and Malik Reed sacked Brady on the next play to force another field goal and preserve a slim lead at 7-6 with 11:04 left in the second quarter.

The Steelers marched a long way into Tampa Bay territory slowly. They made it to first down and ten from inside the Buccaneers 36 yard line but a holding penalty on Kevin Dotson - his third of the first half - set Pittsburgh back 10 yards and off schedule. They had to settle for another field goal that Chris Boswell snuck over the crossbar from 59 yards out to push the lead to 10-7 with halftime approaching.

The Buccaneers took over with 4:07 left in the first half and went three and out. The Steelers had an opportunity to keep the ball out of Brady's hands for the remainder of the half, but went three and out themselves and gave Tampa Bay the ball back just before the two-minute warning.

Neither side could kill the final two minutes single-handily and traded punts before the Buccaneers took advantage of good field position and need just one 15-yard gain to get into field goal range. Ryan Succop banged a 54-yarder through and halftime arrived with the Steelers leading 10-9.

Steven Sims opened the second half with a bang by taking the opening kickoff 89 yards to Tampa Bay's own 10 yard line. But the Steelers offense couldn't get a touchdown out of their close-range scoring chance. They had to settle for another Boswell field goal and led 13-9 one possession deep into the second half.

With their next possession, the Buccaneers moved upfield thanks to a 28-yard reception from Chris Godwin. But once again, they failed to punch in a redzone chance and had to settle for a field goal after Russell Gage let a low pass from Brady in the endzone slide through his arms.

The Steelers offense retook the field nursing a 13-12 lead and needed to make a quarterback change mid-drive. Pickett completed a long pass to Johnson, but the gain was wiped out by a holding penalty on Dotson. Pickett was also leveled by Devin White and needed to exit the game. Backup Mitch Trubisky entered and converted on one third and long before the Steelers had to punt.

The defensive struggle continued for the next pair of drives until Trubisky was able to kickstart the offense at the beginning of the fourth quarter. He hit George Pickens for 14 yards to convert on third down then hit Conner Heyward for a 45-yard gain while the Buccaneers were busy substituting. That set up a six-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky to Chase Claypool - the first scoring catch from a Steelers receiver this season - which put the home team up 20-12 with 9:59 to play.

But the Buccaneers wouldn't go away. Brady led a 14-play, 73-yard drive that ended in an 11-yard touchdown pass to Fournette. Devin Bush came up with a deflected pass to deny the two-point conversion and keep the Steelers in front at 20-18.

But the Steelers did not let the Tampa Bay offense touch the ball again. Trubisky connected with Claypool on two third and longs and ran for one more first down to ice the win and end Pittsburgh's four-game losing streak.

