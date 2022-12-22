The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie is adding a visor to his wardrobe as well.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said he isn't worried about long-term problems stemming from his second concussion this season. Still, he is taking extra precautions to prevent another one.

Pickett has worked throughout the week while wearing a visor, which many first believed was due to lingering effects from his concussion. The real reason, however, is because he's changed helmets and needs the visor to avoid "being punched in the face."

"The facemask design, I don't know who designed this one, but it's just a little too wide where a fist can literally go through it," Pickett joked. "I don't want to get punched in the face on Saturday, so I'll probably just wear a visor."

Pickett said there is another version of the helmet, but is has a bar in the middle that crowded his vision. So, he'll suit up with the visor. Something team doctors recommended for him due to the added protection in the back of his head.

"It has the speed flex in the back. The ground has been causing my concussions, not really getting hit. Not really getting hit from the front but slamming my head off the ground has been the issue. So, this has the speed flex in the back that I think will help me out."

He's also not alone in wearing these specially-designed helmets, either. Tight end Pat Freiermuth has worn the helmet all season, and is enjoying his quarterback wearing it as welll.

"He said we're helmet buddies now," Pickett laughed. "He's happy about that."

"I had a visor when I was younger, so I'm going back to the old pop warner days," Pickett said with a smile.

