Steelers Lose Jamir Jones to Rams

The Rams pick up their second Pittsburgh Steelers player off waivers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost another player off waivers after the Los Angeles Rams were assigned outside linebacker Jamir Jones on Wednesday.

Jones started for the Steelers in Week 3 in place of injured T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. He played just 43% of the team's defensive snaps after being replaced in the second half by Derrek Tuszka.

The Steelers promoted Tuszka to the active roster following the game and waived Jones.

Jones totaled three tackles and a quarterback hit in three games for Pittsburgh.

Jones is the second player waived by the Steelers to be claimed by the Rams this season. LA was assigned defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. after the final round of roster cuts. Brooks spent most of the summer preparing as the starting nickelback for the Steelers before missing time with an injury.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

