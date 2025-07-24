Steelers Get Major Justin Fields Update
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some worrisome news on their former quarterback Justin Fields, who was carted off the field after suffering a lower-body injury during practice at New York Jets training camp. Reports from head coach Aaron Glenn revealed it was a toe injury, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport let it be known it was not a fracture.
Despite the optimism, there was plenty of uncertainty to the Jets quarterback and his future to start the season. That was until NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Fields will be able to play sooner rather than later, and is expected to be on the field in Week 1 against his former team, the Steelers.
Fields is the Jets starter after signing a two-year deal worth $40 million in the offseason. The Week 1 matchup at MetLife Stadium was a revenge game for both quarterbacks, as Fields took on the Steelers, and Pittsburgh QB Aaron Rodgers took on his former team, the Jets.
That appears to still be the case as Fields deals with his toe injury, and will now begin nursing the injury back to health before the season.
It's unknown if Fields will miss time at training camp or the preseason.
Fields started six games for the Steelers last season, going 4-2 before being benched for Russell Wilson. He threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another five during his time as the starter.
