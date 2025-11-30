Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers' Injury Worse Than Believed

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get Aaron Rodgers back on the field in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills despite dealing with a fractured wrist. The veteran quarterback returned as a full participant in practice this week and is set to play as the team looks to grow their lead in the AFC North.

The injury isn't a small one, though.

When Rodgers initially suffered the injury in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was revealed that he suffered a fracture in his wrist. He tried to practice throughout the week before the Chicago Bears game but was unable to play. Now, he's coming back, but it's been reported that the injury is worse than initially believed.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers suffered multiple fractures in his left wrist. He has at least three fractured bones, with one being a more "consequential break" that happened due to significant force.

#Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, who is set to start today, will do so despite several broken bones in his left wrist, sources say.



Rodgers has at least 3 fractures, one of which is a more consequential break that can only happen with significant force. And he’s playing, regardless. pic.twitter.com/qc6LDl2QhS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2025

Rodgers has been wearing a brace during practice but is now able to take snaps under center, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. The reason the team feels comfortable putting him on the field this week compared to last is due to an increase in workload throughout practice.

"Just more reps, but certainly, it is another week, and so I'm sure there's more comfort there. Not only in him, but in the medical experts," Tomlin said.

Rodgers Aware of the Playoff Race

Rodgers has made it known he's been wanting to play but had to listen to his coaches and the team's medical staff before being able. Now that he's back, he's well aware of Pittsburgh's situation and how the last stretch of the regular season will decide who wins the AFC North, and who makes the playoffs in 2025.

"They start playing the right way this time of year. You know, I think sometimes injuries play a part in that," Rodgers said on what seperates playoff teams down the stretch. "We've been pretty fortunate for the most part, to not have a ton of major injuries to starters. But you start to play the right way. We got good opponents on the schedule the last six. We have three division games, so there's a lot in front of us."

With a win against the Bills, the Steelers would increase their lead over the Ravens by a game-and-a-half with two matchups with Baltimore remaining. They'll hope Rodgers can be the difference-maker is a win over Buffalo.

