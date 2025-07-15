Steelers Get Major News on Vikings WR Jordan Addison
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be the welcoming party for Minnesota Vikings wide reciever and former University of Pittsburgh Biletnikoff Award winner, Jordan Addison, after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he could be facing a three-game suspension to start the season.
Addison is set to begin his trial in the Superior Court of California for a DUI citation in 2024. Addison pleaded not guilty. According to reports, Addison was found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle around 11:30 p.m., blocking a lane on the 105 freeway in California.
According to Schefter, Addison is facing a three-game suspension if he's convicted, which is typical NFL policy.
Addison was the Vikings 2023 first-round pick out of USC. He started his career at Pitt with former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The two went on to put up a historic season, ending with Pickett being named a Heisman Trophy Finalist and Addison winning the Biletnikoff Award.
The Steelers are set to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 in Dublin, Ireland. If he does receive a three-game suspension, his first matchup of the season would be overseas against Pittsburgh. In that return, he'd be matched up against the black and gold's new trio of Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey.
Last season, Addison caught 63 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. In his two-year career, he's caught 133 passes for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!