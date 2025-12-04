Steelers End Six-Time Pro Bowlers Career?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be the last stopping place for Darius Slay. The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback is contemplating retirement after mutally parting ways with the black and gold. After being claimed by the Buffalo Bills, he's taking a few days to decide his future, and Pittsburgh may end up being his final NFL stop.

Slay signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in free agency, making it known that this would be his final run in the NFL. His time in Pittsburgh didn't go smoothly, dealing with injuries and eventually being benched after the team signed Asante Samuel Jr. After being inactive as a healthy scratch for the first time, the two sides mutally agreed to part ways.

Now, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Slay will not show up to the Bills facility and is contemplating retirement before the end of the 2025 season.

Six-time Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay informed the Bills he is contemplating retirement and will not report after being claimed off waivers, per sources.



Did Steelers End Slay?

The Steelers season has been tough to watch. Sitting at 6-6, the team is in the midst of a 2-5 run in the last seven games and fighting for their chance to win the AFC North over a 6-6 Baltimore Ravens team.

At the same time, the defense has struggled, the secondary has been under fire for not performing well despite names like Slay, Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey, and things have gotten so bad, fans are calling for Mike Tomlin's job.

It's hard to say anyone in Pittsburgh is having fun this season. Maybe, it was so miserable that Slay decided he's ready to move on from the NFL.

The 34 year old cornerback came from Philadelphia and a Super Bowl win and was at the highest standard in the NFC. The league obviously still respects him with Buffalo claiming him off waivers before he was able to become a free agent, but his choice in the spring came back to hurt him - and left his final year in the league as an unimpressive one for a long-time star.

Steelers Next Move

The Steelers are moving forward with Porter Jr. and James Pierre as their starters on the outside with Samuel Jr. and Brandin Echols operating as their slot/reserve options. The team moved Jalen Ramsey to safety full-time after injuries, but are hoping that after moving on from Slay, their younger options can handle the workload.

With five games left, Pittsburgh is hunting for a playoff spot and a shot at the AFC North crown. Their secondary will be a huge factor in whether or not either of those happen. As for Slay, he may or may not be involved in his own playoff chase with the Bills.

