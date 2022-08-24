PITTSBURGH -- If there was any doubt that Mark Robinson was comfortable enough with hitting to play linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have been put comfortably to bed after he's leveled some painful and crucial hits in each of the first two preseason games of the season.

Robinson was one of the heroes of the opener. Inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, he came unblocked off the right edge and leveled a brutal strip sack on the unsuspecting Drew Lock. The Steelers recovered the fumble and Kenny Pickett took the offense down a short field for the game-winning score. Last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he made another highlight reel tackle to limit Tim Jones to a short gain.

Those violent hits caught the eye of a great former Steeler, Vince Williams, who said that Robinson is better than he was during his first year in the NFL.

When asked about the comparison, head coach Mike Tomlin initially brushed it off.

"Those of us who know Vince know he didn't mean that," Tomlin said with a laugh. "Vince loves Vince."

But when pressed, Tomlin admitted that there is a love of tackling that comes through as similar to Williams when he watches Robinson.

"[Robinson]'s a contact player," he said. "He loves the combat and they're very similar in that way."

The Steelers inside linebacker room has question marks, and the seventh-round rookie has crept his way into the conversation, taking first-team reps at practice this week.

