Steelers' Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan on Hot Seat?
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers set the NFL on fire with their recent blockbuster trade. In a shocking move with the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers sent former All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Sunshine State in exchange for another former All-Pro defensive back in Jalen Ramsey and a playmaking tight end in Jonnu Smith.
The Steelers’ bold move was another in an offseason that has been a total departure from how the organization usually operates. For some, it’s a favorable change of direction. It’s an aggressive pursuit of a Super Bowl. If successful, it makes Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan and company look like geniuses. They will be heralded for their bravery and foresight to move on from such an important and beloved player like Fitzpatrick in favor of a championship.
For others, the moves reek of desperation. According to former NFL player and now podcast host Ross Tucker, this move reminded him of something a general manager does when he’s fighting for his job. Speaking on the Ross Tucker Podcast, he shared his thoughts on the recent blockbuster.
“The Steelers are operating like someone is on the hot seat,” he said. “I’m not saying that anyone is on the hot seat. But, the moves they’re making, paying Jalen Ramsey almost $20 million this year, these are the types of moves a GM makes when he thinks he’s on the hot seat.”
For clarity, Tucker was not reporting or sharing any insight from sources during his analysis. He was sharing his views on the situation, but they are concerning nonetheless. While excitement has been the overwhelming sentiment regarding the Steelers’ move, Tucker offers a different perspective. What if, this is a desperate move that doesn’t pay off?
There’s no denying that the pressure and expectations have risen for the 2025 Steelers. Not only on the roster, but on their head coach and general manager. After shifting course and going through the team’s most aggressive offseason perhaps in team history, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan are now under immense pressure to perform and make good on this roster overhaul.
