Steelers Champion Blasts Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone through a transitional phase for the most part since parting with Ben Roethlisberger following the 2021 NFL season. This has led to similar winning totals but insufficient results on the offensive side of the football, particularly at the quarterback position.
This has led to some criticism, particularly of head coach Mike Tomlin, who has been consistent albeit not excellent in recent years.
One recent critic is former Steeler Ryan Clark, who has never shied away from criticizing his former team, and has even criticized Tomlin multiple times in the past.
This time, however, he also targeted new quarterback Aaron Rodgers as part of his criticism. On an episode of ESPN's Get Up, Clark issued strong criticism for both current faces of the franchise.
“After this season, we’re going to have sort of a referendum on what Aaron Rodgers’ career is and what Mike Tomlin’s career is,” Clark said. “Both of them have such a high floor of talent, of ability, of potential to be the greatest that’s ever done it, in my opinion, at their individual positions and places on their team. And they’ve both underachieved.”
It is certainly fair to criticize Tomlin when it comes to clutch performances and the team's ability to turn regular season success into postseason victories, as the postseason win drought nears a decade.
On the other hand, despite his recent shortcomings, Rodgers is a four-time MVP winner, and also won a Super Bowl as the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. It seems unfair to say that he has not reached his potential as an NFL player, as Rodgers certainly ranks as one of the top quarterbacks to grace the league ever. Whether or not Rodgers has something remaining in him for the coming season is a diff
