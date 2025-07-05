Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's Wife Wins Pittsburgh Award
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's wife, Kiya, has been recognized in the Steel City for her work since becoming part of the community. The Pittsburgh Magazine named Tomlin the winner of the 2025 Best Women’s Clothing Boutique, recognizing the work she's done over the last two decades.
Kiya thanked her fans and everyone for their support after accepting the award in a post on Instragram.
"Every Kiya Tomlin piece is designed to move with you — not just physically, but through every chapter of your day. We are more than clothing. We are a mindset, rooted in confidence, curiosity, and living with intention. Thank you for being on this journey with us and for supporting a brand that believes women should feel strong, seen, and unstoppable in what they wear. This recognition is a reflection of you," Kiya wrote.
Kiya started by making designs in her home studio and has since become one of the biggest names in the Pittsburgh area. In the Steelers community, her work related to her husband's "Tomlinisms" has become a fan favorite, taking over Acrisure Stadium on most Sundays.
Based in Etna, just outside the city, Kiya's operation is now under Kiya Tomlin Fashion, and continues to grow as one of the top brands the city of Pittsburgh has to offer. And while sports fans love the designs themed off her husband's press conference sayings, she holds some of the highest ground in the area for her work in all aspects of fashion.
