Mike Tomlin Gets Honest With Steelers Fans After Boiling Point

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t had much time to think about what just happened. For the first time in his 18 seasons as the leader of the Steelers, the home crowd turned on him in overwhelming fashion. “Fire Tomlin,” chants rained down from the Acrisure Stadium crowd,

Following the game and another Steelers loss, Tomlin echoed the fan base’s frustrations and demanded he and his players be better. In his first chance to address the media in as they move on to their Week 14 preparations, Tomlin was asked how he reacts to the calls for him to be fired. Speaking on hearing such while acknowledging an understanding that he has to provide a winning product as the head coach.

“In general, I agree with them,” he said. “From this perspective: football is our game. We in the sport of entertainment business. And so, if you root for the Steelers, entertaining them is winning. So, when you’re not winning, you’re not entertaining. And if you’ve been in this business, you understand that. And so, I respect it. I share frustrations. I understand what makes this thing go, and winning is what makes this thing go.”

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin warms up for a game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Don’t Expect Wide-Scale Coaching Changes

As Tomlin looks to improve the team with five games remaining, he made it clear that he isn’t going to make any sweeping changes to his coaching staff or day-to-day responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Asked about his plans to change play-calling duties or shuffling any other roles, Tomlin shut down that notion saying there aren’t moves to anticipate in that regard.

“Not anything that merits discussion in this setting,” he answered. “No.”

That answer is sure to disappoint many, as the calls for new coordinators on both sides of the ball have been louder than the cries for Tomlin’s job. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has produced mediocre game plans while defensive coordinator Teryl Austin just watched his group allow a franchise record for rush yards in a single game. Both are likely looking for new jobs in the offseason, but many hoped they’d be served their papers earlier.

Trying to Finish Strong

The Steelers are attempting to finish the season strong despite currently being stuck in a rut. The road begins with an AFC North matchup against their bitter rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. With the calls for Tomlin’s job reaching a crescendo, the head coach is trying to focus his gameplan on the Ravens and getting a crucial win.

