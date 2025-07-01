Steelers Moving Jonnu Smith to WR?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added Jonnu Smith in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. While many are talking about Jalen Ramsey and the addition to the defense, their plans for Smith on the offensive side of the ball my raise a few more eyebrows.
The Steelers added Smith to a group that still needs to find a WR2. Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson are going to compete for a higher role than they had last season, but after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, they have a hole they'll need to fill.
They may have done that with Smith. According to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, Pittsburgh intends to utilize Smith as a tight end, but also as a wide receiver and fullback.
"What I have been told is the Steelers' view Jonnu Smith as a TE, a slot WR, and a fullback -- they will use him in a very hybrid way in Arthur Smith's offense," Kaboly wrote on X.
Smith is coming off his best NFL season, catching 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. The year prior to that, he had his second-best year as a pass-catcher while under Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith with the Atlanta Falcons. He finished his only year with Atlanta with 50 catches for 582 yards and three touchdowns.
Smith has five years of experience working with Smith, who will now be his offensive coordinator again. He'll team up with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, but could be moving to the wide receiver position to help that group as well.
With Freiermuth being the team's No. 1 tight end, the door is open for Smith to help out a lesser filled room. If Pittsburgh feels comfortable with the group they have, they could head into training camp and see how much more developed Wilson is. They can make sure Austin is a solid slot option. And then from there, they could start working in different packages with their utility pieces like Smith and running backs Kenneth Gainwell and Cordarrelle Patterson.
If they feel it's enough, Smith may be the last piece they add to their roster before the season.
