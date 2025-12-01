PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped an awful game to the Buffalo Bills, losing 23-7 and falling to a 6-6 record. They finished the contest with a miserable 166 total yards of offense between 108 passing yards from Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph and 58 rushing yards between their running back platoon.

The showing was an abject failure for the Steelers. And one way they keep failing is by making unforced errors. Their starting quarterback pointed out the major flaw in his postgame press conference. He told reporters that there have been several occasions this season when receivers have run the wrong routes or failed to hear the check from Rodgers into a different look.

He spoke about one missed play in particular when discussing how they can improve as a team. He called for them to take more time in film sessions and to be more in tune with one another, and he pointed to a miscommunication with tight end Jonnu Smith that led to an incompletion.

"When I check to a route, do the right route," he said. "Jonnu and I just weren't on the same page. I checked to the in-breaker and he ran the out-breaker. You know, Jonnu is a true professional, so I'm sure he's sick about that."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up for a game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Getting Tighter On and Off the Field

Part of the solution could be the team buying in both on and off the field. When asked about how the team can work back into a winning situation, Rodgers suggested it starts with diving into the film and going through their meetings. Then it moves onto the practice field and their effort level there, something he wants to see improve in the final weeks of the year. Finally, it has to continue off the field and away from the team facilities.

"We have our meetings every week," he said. "We have other opportunities outside of the facility and I look forward to seeing all the boys there."

Rodgers Needs to Improve As Well

The Steelers quarterback also criticized his own play. He pointed to a missed pass he threw in the first half as a prime example. Roman Wilson was open on a go route on the outside, but Rodgers floated the pass too far to his side and landed it out of bounds. It's plays like this that he believes can be fixed in the coming weeks by everyone, including himself, locking in. Until then, the passing game continues to hold a major flaw.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers