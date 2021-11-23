Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Steelers Teaming Up With Pirates and Penguins to Provide Thanksgiving Meals

    The three Pittsburgh sports teams are coming together for the community this holiday season.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are joining forces with the Pirates and Penguins to bring Thanksgiving meals to families this holiday season. 

    The teams are hosting the #BurghProud event on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. to noon ET at the Mazeroski Way cul-de-sac next to PNC Park. 

    The Thanksgiving food distribution is partnered by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Giant Eagle. Families picking up food are asked to remain in their cars for a no-contact drive-thru.

    Those looking to help make financial distributions can visit pittsburghfoodbank.org.

    "This unique community event demonstrates the bond between the city’s three professional sports teams and their collective drive to positively impact the community," the Steelers said in a press release.

    News

    News

    GM Report

    News

    News

    News

    News

    News

