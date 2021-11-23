Steelers Teaming Up With Pirates and Penguins to Provide Thanksgiving Meals

The three Pittsburgh sports teams are coming together for the community this holiday season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are joining forces with the Pirates and Penguins to bring Thanksgiving meals to families this holiday season.

The teams are hosting the #BurghProud event on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. to noon ET at the Mazeroski Way cul-de-sac next to PNC Park.

The Thanksgiving food distribution is partnered by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Giant Eagle. Families picking up food are asked to remain in their cars for a no-contact drive-thru.

Those looking to help make financial distributions can visit pittsburghfoodbank.org.

"This unique community event demonstrates the bond between the city’s three professional sports teams and their collective drive to positively impact the community," the Steelers said in a press release.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Pittsburgh Maulers Are Making a Return

Ben Roethlisberger Takes Us Through COVID Week

Cam Heyward Apologizes for Punching Justin Herbert

Steelers Leave L.A. With Three Injuries

Film Room: Big Ben Leads NFL in Go Routes