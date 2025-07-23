Steelers Place Starter on Non-Football Injury List
During his first media availability of training camp, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided an injury update on one of the team's starting offensive lineman.
Per Tomlin, left guard Isaac Seumalo is currently on the Steelers' Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list with a soft tissue injury that's limiting his availability for the time being.
There's currently no clear timetable for when Seumalo may return to action for Pittsburgh. Players can be activated off the NFI list at any time during training camp, though they must miss at least four games if they remain on it once the regular season rolls around.
Spencer Anderson, who is entering his third year with the Steelers, is now expected to earn some early first-team reps at left guard in Seumalo's absence. Anderson played in all 17 games for the team last year and made four starts.
Seumalo, who signed a three-year deal worth $24 million with Pittsburgh as a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign, played in all 17 games during his first year with the team.
He missed the initial four contests of the 2024 season, however, after suffering a pectoral injury during a late August practice. Seumalo would return in Week 5 and suit up for the Steelers' remaining 13 games, earning a Pro Bowl nod along the way.
Seumalo spent the first seven years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles after they selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!