Steelers Rival Browns in Bad Situation With Rookie RB
As the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL prepare to kick off their respective training camps, ESPN's Adam Schefter provided some insight into the Cleveland Browns' current situation regarding rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who remains unsigned after he was arrested last weekend on domestic violence and battery charges.
"He hasn't signed a deal yet, and all these second-round picks are fighting to get their deals fully guaranteed," Schefter said while appearing on 97.1 The Fan's 'Rothman & Ice'. "I'll make a prediction right away: the Browns will not fully guarantee Quinshon Judkins' contract. Now, maybe they wouldn't have anyways, but this I think just clinched it. There's no way they're guaranteeing him that money. No way."
Judkins, a second-round pick out of Ohio State who was expected to step into a sizable role this season, did not report to training camp with the rest of the Browns' rookies on Friday after the team told him to focus on his legal troubles, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.
Additionally, Cabot reported that the organization is ready to wait things out for long as they need while continuing to investigate and gain information about the incident. The 21-year-old may face discipline from the league under the personal conduct policy, which could include a suspension before he ever suits up for the Browns.
Football is not even remotely top of mind in this scenario, but Cleveland is going to have to sit down and resolve Judkins' contract situation at some point this summer.
30 of 32 second-round picks had remained unsigned until earlier this week, when San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle and No. 43 overall pick Alfred Collins signed a four-year deal worth $10.3 million that includes right around $9 million in guarantees.
That agreement opened the floodgates, as other second-rounders have come to terms with their respective teams at a blistering pace ever since.
The first three picks of the second round, being Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (No. 33), Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (No. 34) and Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (No. 35), have all been handed fully guaranteed deals.
Judkins, who was the fourth selection in the round at No. 36, presents an entirely different case, though, and Schefter believes Cleveland will buck that trend.
"I think you have to sign him, but now you got to protect yourself," he said. "There's languages in the contract, like what if he's found guilty? What if the charges ... what if he goes to jail? There's language in the contracts that protects the team. They're not gonna guarantee the money."
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!