Steelers Rival, Browns Rookie Arrested for Domestic Violence
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' newest rival and Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has reportedly been arrested on charges of domestic violence and battery, according to ESPN.
Judkins was the Browns' second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida over the weekend and charged with "touch or strike/battery/domestic violence," according to arrest records.
He's 21 years old.
The Cleveland Browns spokesperson released a statement saying, "aware and gathering more details." The Browns are set to begin training camp on July 18, with rookies set to report. As of now, Judkins is set to have an initial hearing on Sunday, July 13.
The Browns allowed superstar running back Nick Chubb walk in free agency this offseason, viewing Judkins as the future of their position. They selected him 36th overall, making him the third running back taken behind Ashton Jeanty to the Las Vegas Raiders and Omarion Hampton to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Pittsburgh went 1-1 against the Browns last season, who could take the field with a number of new but familiar faces in their lineup this season. Kenny Pickett, a former first-round pick for the Steelers, is battling for the starting quarterback job alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders (and veteran Joe Flacco), and former Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson is set to be the team's starting wide receiver at this point in the offseason.
They're also expecting Judkins to be the new driving force to their ground game, with uncertainty after his latest charges.
