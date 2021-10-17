Steelers vs. Seahawks: How to Watch/Listen

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football looking to head into the bye week with a .500 record.

It hasn't been the perfect start to the season for the Steelers, but things have turned around. Facing a Geno Smith-led Seahawks team facing multiple injuries, Pittsburgh hopes to take advantage of the primetime matchup and move back to even before their off week.

A relatively healthy Steelers team is set to kickoff on the North Shore at 8:20 p.m.

How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

Game information: Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Seahawks 2-3, Steelers 2-3

Date/Time: Sunday, October 17 @ 8:20 pm ET

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Pa

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: NBC

Radio: Steelers Radio Network

Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers -5 (-110) | Seattle Seahawks +5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (-225) | Seattle (+118)

Total: Over 43 (-110) | Under 43 (-110)

