    • October 17, 2021
    Steelers vs. Seahawks: How to Watch/Listen

    Don't miss a snap of the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football showdown.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football looking to head into the bye week with a .500 record. 

    It hasn't been the perfect start to the season for the Steelers, but things have turned around. Facing a Geno Smith-led Seahawks team facing multiple injuries, Pittsburgh hopes to take advantage of the primetime matchup and move back to even before their off week. 

    A relatively healthy Steelers team is set to kickoff on the North Shore at 8:20 p.m.

    How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

    Game information: Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
    Current Records: Seahawks 2-3, Steelers 2-3
    Date/Time: Sunday, October 17 @ 8:20 pm ET
    Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Pa

    Streaming: Fubo TV
    TV: NBC
    Radio: Steelers Radio Network

    Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers -5 (-110) | Seattle Seahawks +5 (-110)
    Moneyline: Pittsburgh (-225) | Seattle (+118)
    Total: Over 43 (-110) | Under 43 (-110)

