Steelers Sign GM Omar Khan to Contract Extension
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping general manager Omar Khan around long term. In an offseason full of wild moves, the black and gold are still working out the contract of T.J. Watt's, but are keeping their general manager around long-term with hopes of the two being together for at least the next three years.
The Steelers announced their have agreed on terms to a contract extension with Khan for three seasons. The news keeps him in Pittsburgh through the 2028 season.
"I am excited to announce we have signed Omar to a new three-year contract," Steelers President Art Rooney II told Steelers.com. "Omar and his team have done a great job over the past three years in constructing our roster through the NFL Draft, strategic trades, and free agency. We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field."
Khan is in his 25th season with the Steelers, working his way up to the GM spot in 2022. Prior to his current role, he worked as the team's Vice President of Football and Business Operations.
Throughout the years, he's brought in names like Joey Porter Jr. and Zach Frazier, while helping add free agents such as Patrick Queen and Aaron Rodgers, and finalizing trades for DK Metcalf and most recently Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.
"I would like to thank Art Rooney II for his support," Khan said. "I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the City of Pittsburgh and our great fans."
