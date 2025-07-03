Respect Gone? Insider Shares Shocking Steelers' Mike Tomlin Report
PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin has always been known as one of the most respected head coaches in the NFL, but one insider has revealed something that may change that narrative.
Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala shared that throughout the years, "many, many, many" players have held back from talking about their experience with Tomlin, indicating there might be a different level of respect between players and coach than there is on the outside.
"I’ll just say this without violating anybody’s trust. There are many, many, many former players that I have spoken to that have bitten their tongues about their experience with Mike," Kinkhabwala said.
Over the years, many players have shared how impressed they were with Tomlin and how much respect they have for him. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and others have made it known that they'd only like to play for Tomlin, and speaking to many players within the current locker room, they feel the same way.
But apparently that's not the case for everyone, and there might be a rift that Tomlin is creating with some who come through Pittsburgh.
"…There’s a huge disconnect, right? Because the national media is in love with Mike Tomlin,” Kinkhabwala said. "And the national media never brings up the playoff drought. And the national media never brings up all these wide receivers who can’t seem to behave one after another and another."
If Tomlin isn't the players coach he's believed to be, there's certainly something to talk about. With contract negotiations involving Watt going south, and Minkah Fitzpatrick being shipped out of town in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, this locker room could be without two of their biggest names.
Maybe it's an offseason showing Tomlin and the Steelers don't have the internal love that everyone believes they do. If that's true, it makes you wonder if Pittsburgh is holding onto a coach that doesn't hold the ground they like to make it seem, and if that changes the outlook on the future in Pittsburgh.
