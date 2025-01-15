Report: Russell Wilson, Steelers OC Had Rocky Relationship
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning their journey to figure out their next quarterback plan, which could include Russell Wilson. However, with a new report emerging, the team may be letting that ship sail as they turn to a new quarterback in 2025.
Wilson took over as the starter in Week 7, finishing the season for the Steelers with a 6-5 record and a first-round exit in the playoffs. During his time as the QB1, Wilson had fans excited about the future and also worried the team was going to bring him back. Only to leave them here, in the offseason, waiting to see what happens.
That may not happen if the team retains offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. According to Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly, Wilson and Smith didn't have the best working relationship throughout the season, and that Smith preferred Justin Fields.
"Reports surfaced during the year that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith preferred Fields over Wilson but that was never substantiated," Kaboly wrote. "Still, despite Wilson and Smith spending countless hours together after the typical workday watching film and publicly joking about it, a team source recently said that Wilson and Smith did not have a very good working relationship but fought through their differences as best they could."
Kaboly said it's "unknown" whether or not that relationship will play a role in the Steelers decision, but it certainly doesn't help his case.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Fields took the steps to become a 17-game starter this past season, and the Steelers will consider him returning as their QB1 next year. With a riff between Smith and Wilson, the team may be inclined to go with the 25-year-old, with management and coaches likely spending a significant amount of time on the decision.