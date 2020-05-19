Gov. Wolf Addresses 'General Concern' Over Ben Roethlisberger's Barbershop Visit

PITTSBURGH -- The storyline of the week in Steelers news is the unveiling of Ben Roethlisberger's new look. After working out with teammates for the first time since reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow, Roethlisberger headed to a local barbershop to get a clean up.

The video, released on his social media, sent fans into a craze. At the same time, it brought up an alarming question regarding his social distance practices.

In the video, Roethlisberger is sitting in a barber chair at Norman’s Cut N Edge Barbershop, not wearing a mask. Allegheny county is currently in the 'yellow-phase' of their reopening process, meaning hair salons and barbershops are not yet supposed to open.

Gov. Tom Wolf addressed the matter during his daily press briefing Tuesday. During the briefing, Wolf was asked whether he would investigate the shop's actions.

"My concern is just a general concern," Wolf said. "Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something that I think we have to try to avoid. When you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases.

"I don’t personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance. I certainly don’t want to take that chance myself."

Roethlisberger was training with teammates Ryan Switzer, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner at Quaker Valley High School’s Chuck Knox Stadium before the barbershop trip.

The caption of the video read “feels good to be back out there with my guys," with Smith-Schuster finishing off the highlights:

"He's back. Stay tuned."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.