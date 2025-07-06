Viral: Troy Polamalu Welcomes Jalen Ramsey to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer, Troy Polamalu, remains one of the greatest figures in the franchise's history. When you talk about the greats to come through Pittsburgh, especially on defense, and especially in the secondary, it's hard not to mention Polamalu's name first.
With that same standard, the Steelers' newest star got the Hall of Fame treatment to welcome him to the team. In a FaceTime coordinated by former Pittsburgh safety and Polamalu running mate, Ryan Clark, Jalen Ramsey and the Hall of Famer got to meet and discuss the great orginization they both will now have played for.
There may be no better person to teach you about the Steeler way than Polamalu. During his Hall of Fame speech, he left everyone in tears as he explained exactly what it was like playing for the beloved team.
"It is unnatural in the most competitive environment to train your replacement," he said during his enshrinement. "Yet this is our culture, Steeler culture. These virtues I learned while playing for the Steelers are what make the legacy of the black and gold timeless. They are passed down in the locker room from the Steel Curtain to anyone who valiantly wears the black and gold, creating a brotherhood that is deeper than money, business and winning.
"To be a Steeler is to consider others before you consider yourself. To protect your brother, even from himself. To give support at your own expense. And when wearing the black and gold suit of armor, make sure nobody desecrates it, disrespects it. Most importantly we ourselves don't dishonor it.
"The only approval any Steeler should seek is the early approval from previous legends who have donned the black and gold. And if you've really earned the respect, they'll say, you could have played with us."
Now, Ramsey is set to be the next star secondary member to play in Pittsburgh. He comes with seven Pro Bowls, three All-Pros and a Super Bowl ring on his resume, and the Steelers are hoping he's the missing piece to help them get to the promise land this season.
