3 Steelers Who Can Ruin Their Chances in Preseason Opener

PITTSBURGH — The preseason is here. For the first time in the 2026 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on another team, with their first opponent being the Green Bay Packers.

There’s a ton riding on the line for multiple players, but maybe none more than these three. With strong performances, they’re almost locks to be on the roster or play key roles this season. With poor showings, they may be bumped so far down the depth chart that there won’t be a place for them come the end of the preseason.

They’ll hope to play well, but if they don’t, here are the three biggest names who can blow their chances with the Steelers.

Kaleb Johnson

Kaleb Johnson hasn't had the best training camp. Really, no running back has. Without tackling, it's hard to judge how runners bounce off defenders and if one-handed tackles when the whistle gets blown is really how that play would end.

So, a lot is riding on the line for Johnson this preseason. The Steelers signed Travis Homer in the offseason and drafted Eli Heidenreich. Lew Nichols has looked like the third-most impressive running back on the roster during training camp. Johnson is just in the mix because of his draft status, but that might not hold too much weight if he doesn’t play well.

Against the Packers, Johnson gets to decide if he runs away with the RB3 battle or if this competition is much closer than you think heading into the final days of training camp. His performance will tell all.

Mason Rudolph

The backup quarterback job seems all but decided. Mike McCarthy can’t stop raving about Mason Rudolph, meanwhile, Will Howard seems to be fading away in the background.

All it will take is one poor performance from Rudolph, though. If the 31-year-old looks bad in the preseason opener, the competition is back on. Howard has an opportunity to crawl back, and the love fest for Rudolph probably evaporates pretty quickly.

How can he do that in two series? Well, it won’t be easy, but it’s certainly possible. Rudolph can’t let the competition slip through his fingers.

Roman Wilson

Roman Wilson has taken over Steelers training camp. He looks more confident, like he and Aaron Rodgers have a better connection, and like he’s finally ready to become a starter in the National Football League.

It would be a pretty big jump for the third-year wideout after finishing last season as a healthy scratch. But Wilson has caught almost everything thrown his way and continues to show the starters around him that he belongs.

All of that now rides on the preseason opener against the Packers. With DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. out with injuries, Wilson and Germie Bernard will line up as the starters. Whether it’s Rudolph or Howard (or Rodgers) playing quarterback, Wilson needs to be the most reliable name in the passing game.

If he plays well against the Packers, Wilson could find himself so locked in as the third wide receiver that he barely plays the final two exhibition games. If not, he could quickly be removed as one of Rodgers’ go-to options.

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