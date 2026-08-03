Roman Wilson Looks Different, And Steelers Love It

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a WR3 this season who they've been waiting for the last two seasons. But entering Year 3 in the NFL, Roman Wilson looks good and ready to become a key piece of this offense.

"He's doing a hell of a job inside," Mike McCarthy said on Wilson's contributions at training camp so far. "Frankly, I haven't talked to him yet about this, but I think we can start working a little bit more outside, too, because you know, his vertical speed and his ability to, we call it the Autobahn out there on the numbers, I think he has an excellent skill set for that also, too. So, but he's done a really nice job. He can line up at X, Z and F and so far he's done exactly what we asked."

Watching Wilson over the last two seasons, the one thing you noticed every time he was on the field was that he didn't look comfortable. Nothing appeared to be natural at the NFL level, and like many other young players, the adjustment to a new league and fast players was a bit of a challenge.

It wasn't that his talent level wasn't good enough, but rather that nothing was smooth when he was running routes or making plays with the football in his hands.

This year, it looks completely different. His confidence seems higher, according to DK Metcalf, and he looks way more comfortable within the offensive system. Who knows if it's McCarthy's play-calling or just becoming used to the speed of the NFL, but Wilson looks like he belongs for the first time in his career.

Even if he doesn't see the change yet.

"I felt like I've always had confidence, but maybe I've got a little more this year," Wilson said.

Steelers Have to Love This

The Steelers drafted Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They believe the Alabama product has all of the upside to be a star in the National Football League. They aren't going to shy away from Wilson becoming one as well, though.

Pittsburgh hasn't had four capable wide receivers in years. This team has ended seasons with Adam Thielen and Mike Williams for too many years now and was desperate to improve their group.

They did it with a trade for Michael Pittman Jr. and by drafting Bernard. Wilson is just a cherry on top, and a good one if his growth continues.

This wide receiver core has serious potential, and whether or not Wilson was in the plan or not, he is now. If he keeps it up, he may be the difference between a good and great passing game in Pittsburgh this season.

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