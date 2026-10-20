Marquez Valdes-Scantling Signing Might Mean Good News for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad, and it's easy to interpret that they're expecting to call him up to the active roster as soon as possible.

Truthfully, we all should have saw this coming. Head coach Mike McCarthy hinted at it just hours before the report broke, and it felt obvious that Valdes-Scantling was the top option for this team.

"The biggest thing is just continue to develop. You're probably tired of hearing this, I know Omar [Khan] is too. I believe in the 68 guys that we have in the building. When opportunities are presented, that's who I prefer to go with, but I'm not blind or naive to the others, the men that are out there, especially if you work with individuals in the past or they have a past relationship here and so forth," McCarthy said during his weekly press conference. "You're always looking, and that's Omar's job, and our personnel department does a good job of it. I thought both [Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson] did some good things. They've just got to keep working. These guys have — they've busted their tail. They've earned this opportunity. We'll just continue to work."

Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson didn't play well enough for this team to believe they were the answers moving forward, and are now prepared to test out an old friend of the team's and Aaron Rodgers'. And while most fans seemed disappointed in the news, it may hint at good news for the Steelers moving forward.

Valdes-Scantling is coming to Pittsburgh to help fill the void left by Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot). Both are on Injured Reserve, and it's unknown how long they're expected to miss, with reports claiming Pittman Jr. might be out for a longer period of time this season.

The addition of a 32-year-old wideout doesn't move the needle in times of need, but maybe that's a good thing. Because it might be hinting that the Steelers are prepared to push through just a few weeks before getting at least one of their starting wide receivers back - and chances are, that'll be Wilson.

Wilson's Return Window

Wilson needs to miss another three games before being eligible to return to practice and eventually the active roster. That would make Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles the first game he could be back on the field for the Steelers, if he comes right off of IR and back onto the 53-man roster.

Maybe the Steelers are prepared to battle through three games with Germie Bernard and DK Metcalf being enough, and they simply view the addition of Valdes-Scantling as a better third option in a short span.

That would be great news for the Steelers, who finally found the light with Wilson this season. But it's not the only good sign for Pittsburgh.

Belief in the Rookie

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) scores a touchdown during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, things can change and the trade deadline is still far enough away that general manager Omar Khan can go out and still make a splash move, whether that's a trade or a signing. But the addition of Valdes-Scantling certainly tells you that rookie Bernard is going to get the first opportunity to remain the focal point of the passing attack.

Both Bernard and Metcalf caught 11 passes in the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, and look like the 1-2 punch Pittsburgh has been looking for.

Giving Valdes-Scantling the call over names like Tyreek Hill or maybe trades like Brian Thomas Jr. shows that this team has its two top options. They're simply looking for a rotational player who can help more than the ones they already have.

Again, great news for the Steelers, who have been searching high and low for a player of Bernard's caliber to walk into their wide receiver room in the last few years.

So, while disappointing to some, the Valdes-Scantling move might be good news for the Steelers. And while it's not splashy, this team may believe in what they have, and what they're going to get back, enough to push through some hard times.

That's a great indication that they've come a long way in their receiver options. Something every fan is thrilled to see.