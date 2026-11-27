PITTSBURGH -- It's hard to imagine things can be any worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're in the midst of a two-game losing streak, just released their starting quarterback and then watched said quarterback go on live TV and raise hell for their head coach.

Aaron Rodgers went scorched Earth on head coach Mike McCarthy during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show after being benched and eventually released by the Steelers. He made allegations of falling asleep in meetings, calling the Steelers the Packers during halftime of a game, not building relationships with his players, and not watching film in a timely manner.

Things are rough in Pittsburgh, and even their former head coach agrees. Being interviewed during halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills Thanksgiving Day game, Mike Tomlin made his thoughts on the Steelers clear.

"I'm upset about it. It's a dumpster fire," Tomlin said. "And I don't say that in a judgemental way. I presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years. But it certainly is upsetting and I'm sure Steeler Nation is upset."

Tomlin also added that McCarthy can overcome this situation only through his relationships with players. This may be a challenge as Rodgers claims he does not have relationships with some of the bigger names in the locker room, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

"It certainly created some challenges and challenges is an understatement if those things are true, but his ability or inability to overcome that is based on relationships and the depth of those relationships and how those guys buy into what he's selling," Tomlin said.

The Steelers are turning to Mason Rudolph as their starter and will try to turn their season around at 6-4. But they are losing a key piece to their leadership group in Rodgers, who was beloved in the locker room this season, and was beloved last season as well, Tomlin acknowledged.

Will McCarthy be able to overcome the challenges in front of him? Time will tell. But Tomlin's words make it clear that this is not going to be easy, and that if everything is true - which McCarthy or ownership have not denied most of it - it'll require pretty significant effort from Pittsburgh's new head coach.

The Steelers take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12 before hosting the Houston Texans and then traveling to the Jacksonville Jaguars. All three games could decide their playoff fate, and they'll do so with plenty of distractions and a head coach with everything to prove.