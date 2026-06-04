Browns Add Protection to Stop Steelers From Landing Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns took extra measures to ensure Myles Garrett doesn't land with the Pittsburgh Steelers, or any of the other AFC North teams for that matter, down the line.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that the 2029 third-rounder the Browns received as part of their trade that sent Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams would convert into a first-rounder if the single-season sack leader is dealt to the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens or Cincinnati Bengals.

It's a unique provision that the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers also deployed in their swap of Micah Parsons and Kenny Clark last summer, meaning there was a precedent for Cleveland. It's still noteworthy, though, that the organization is at least partially concerned about Garrett ending up backing in the AFC North, perhaps with Pittsburgh.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) blocks Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Could the Steelers Target Garrett Down the Line?

It may sound ridiculous, but the Steelers don't presently have a need for Garrett. They just handed Nick Herbig a four-year, $100 million extension while paying T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith $41 million and $17 million per season, respectively.

Any organization would consider making room for a player of Garrett's caliber, but the Browns also were never going to trade the two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year within the AFC North, hence why Los Angeles' 2029 third-rounder would move up into the first if it does so instead.

For now, Pittsburgh is more than content with its current group of EDGE rushers while Garrett chases a ring with the Rams. Is there a possibility, though, of the Steelers pursuing him down the line and making Cleveland's worst nightmares turn into reality?

Highsmith's contract will run out after the 2027 campaign, and Watt's will expire a year later in 2028. Garrett's, however, runs through the 2030 season, and the same can be said for Herbig.

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) shake hands after playing at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Los Angeles, barring a complete collapse, won't look to reroute Garrett within the next two or three years as it attempts to win another Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford and the rest of its core.

Should that experiment not work out, leading the Rams to retool after 2028 or so, than Pittsburgh could hypothetically profile as a strong landing spot for Garrett.

He's already 30-years-old, though, and it's unfair to expect him to remain elite by the time he turns 33 or so, making a trade unfeasible for the Steelers, again assuming Los Angeles will not move him within the next two seasons.

It's not impossible for Garrett to end up in Pittsburgh towards the end of his career, but there are far too many roadblocks in the way for it to occur.

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