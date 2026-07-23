Panthers Loss Opens Door for Steelers Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't even reported to St. Vincent's College for training camp, but the trade talks that have plagued the organization for over a year are about to resurface.

The Steelers enter the 2026 season with an incredibly deep and versatile outside linebacker group. T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer are arguably the most impressive group of edge rushers in the entire NFL. Which is why they are frequently pointed to as trade partners for teams in need of help at the outside linebacker position.

After Carolina Panthers second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton left the team's opening training camp sessions with a right knee injury, Steelers general manager Omar Khan should expect a phone call or two from the NFC South franchise. It's not what the Steelers planned for the 2026 season, but they once again have to consider trading one of their top defenders.

Alex Highsmith - Carolina Calling Once Again?

I'll admit that I was the one who put this out there months ago, but if the Steelers were going to move any of their edge rushers, sending Highsmith to Carolina makes a ton of sense. Born in Wilmington, North Carolina, and attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, a trade to the Panthers would be a homecoming for Highsmith.

From the Panthers' perspective, Highsmith makes too much sense. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero loves having athletic, active guys on the edge, just like Scourton, and Highsmith would be a perfect replacement and upgrade.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) reacts as he takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Would Convince Steelers To Trade Highsmith?

The reality is that the Steelers have no desire to move on from Highsmith. Even after signing Herbig to an extension worth up to $100 million, the plan in Pittsburgh hasn't changed. Watt and Highsmith are the starters on the outside. Herbig will play a prominent role and will certainly play more snaps than he did in 2025, but it won't come directly at Highsmith's expense.

With a new defensive coordinator and a reinvigorated defensive line, the hope is that the edge rushers are even more freed up to get after the quarterback. With a strong rotation of players coming in and out, the Steelers can lob a relentless attack outside the tackles. Highsmith remains a huge part of that process, and he will be crucial to the Steelers' success.

With all of that in mind, the Panthers or any other pursuing team would need to wow the Steelers. It's a huge asking price, but the Steelers would likely command a first-round pick in return for his services, and they shouldn't budge from that demand. Highsmith is worth it, and if they are giving it up, it has to blow the Steelers away.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!