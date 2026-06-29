College LBs Steelers Should Already Be Watching

PITTSBURGH -- Despite the 2026 season being the focus, the Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their homework on plenty of positions for next year's draft. Especially at positions like quarterback, the Steelers have to keep a watchful eye, trying to identify their next starter.

The Steelers have to expand that search beyond the quarterback position, however. The team certainly needs their next franchise leader on offense, but they also need a middle linebacker to anchor their defense beyond 2026.

Luckily for the Steelers, the NCAA is loaded with exciting inside linebackers. These four players are the most exciting, and the organization should be doing its homework on them during the upcoming college season.

Xavier Atkins - Auburn

One of the most athletic players in the upcoming crop of NCAA players is Auburn standout Xavier Atkins. An explosive gap-shooter and sturdy tackler, Atkins combines speed and quickness with a physicality that any NFL defensive coordinator covets.

Better yet, Auburn played him all over the field. He was a traditional box middle linebacker, but also displayed versatility when the Tigers lined him up as an overhang defender. Atkins is arguably the top player to watch at the position as the 2026 season nears.

Rasheem Biles - University of Texas

A three-year player at the University of Pittsburgh, Biles transferred to Texas and is ready for the big-time lights. It should also catapult him up draft boards as he takes over for two multi-year starters in Anthony Hill Jr. and Liona Lefau.

Biles is ready to take on that challenge, however. Coming off a season where he recorded 100 total tackles, he should be a force for the Longhorns in 2026.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rolijah Hardy - Indiana University

Returning after a national championship run with the Hoosiers, Rolijah Hardy is going to be relied on as the anchor of the defense. He posted 103 total tackles in 2025 and was a constant play disruptor. Even though the defense functioned through Aiden Fisher, a transfer from James Madison whom Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti brought to IU, Hardy was the one who made the most plays. Not only was he a sure tackler, but he also added 8.0 sacks and defended five passes.

Is Hardy a true, three-down middle linebacker? There are limits to his pass coverage skills, and it's possible that he's best suited to be a run-stuffing guy or possibly even an edge rusher in the right system. But there's tons of potential and excitement with Rolijah Hardy.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa - Notre Dame

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is an intriguing player, and he might perfectly fit the bill as the Steelers' next middle linebacker. Standing at 6'3" and weighing 230 pounds, he's a perfect blend of size, skill and speed. He was a stout run-stuffer for the Fighting Irish in 2025, and as he expands his role and responsibilities in 2026, he is skyrocketing up the draft boards.

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