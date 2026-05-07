Report: Aaron Rodgers Headed to Pittsburgh to Sign With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have their quarterback, finally. According to 93.7 The Fan's Adam Crowley and Dorin Dickerson, Aaron Rodgers is traveling to the city of Pittsburgh and intends to sign with the Steelers over the weekend.

According to the report, Rodgers is set to visit the Steelers on Thursday night with the intention of signing over the weekend. It would mark the end of a long wait for the 42-year-old quarterback who has stayed away from the public eye during his decision-making process.

The Steelers have had two deadlines for Rodgers this offseason but never expressed to the quarterback that he needed to sign by those certain dates. The first one was the NFL Combine and the second was the NFL Draft.

The expectation throughout the offseason was that Rodgers would sign with Pittsburgh at some point, but was making sure he was fully committed to the team before doing so. He spent time with his loved ones and remained in contact with head coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan on a regular basis.

If he is set to sign, the Steelers will move forward with him as their leader. They begin Organized Team Activities on May 18 and mandatory minicamp on June 2. The team was hopeful Rodgers would sign before OTAs as they begin working on a new offense under McCarthy.

Wait is Finally Over?

The Steelers have planned all offseason as if this would be the outcome. While they weren't certain whether or not Rodgers would definitely sign, they were hopeful and prepped as if he was going to.

Sources have continued to tell Steelers On SI that Rodgers was hopeful to return this season but needed to finalize things off the field before committing to Pittsburgh. While it's unknown if everything is resolved or taken care of, Rodgers seems to be nearing a point where he's ready to make that committment.

Once he does sign, the Steelers move forward. They begin work with Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard as their new passing attack, and working with Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle as their running game. With Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington helping at tight end.

And for fans, it'll mark the end of a long wait for the 42-year-old quarterback.

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