Steelers Rookie Ends WR Debate

PITTSBURGH -- Let's hope that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson enjoyed those first three weeks of training camp.

Because it took just one half of preseason action for Steelers rookie pass-catcher Germie Bernard to show exactly why he was the team's second-round pick in the most recent draft. The Alabama product had been overshadowed in the early going, but that all changed when the lights came on and he set foot on the newly-sodded grass at Acrisure Stadium.

Preseason performances are easy to overreact to, but this isn’t one of those. Bernard showed that he is ready for the limelight and ready to be the third wide receiver on the depth chart, ending a very quick but heated debate.

What Bernard Showed Steelers

The Steelers wanted to put Bernard to the test in his first taste of NFL action, and he responded superbly. He led the team in targets, with five, and was tied with tight end Robert Tonyan for the most receptions, hauling in four of his five targets for 51 yards.

The highlight of the night, and one of the best plays from any player on the field, came on his game-long 25-yard reception. On a second down play, quarterback Mason Rudolph dumped off a short pass to Bernard near the boundary. It should have been a brief gain for the offense, but Bernard would not be denied.

Bernard displayed unbelievable strength and agility after the catch, breaking two attempted tackles and forcing his way up field for a 25-yard gain and a first down.

In that one play, Bernard proved he has what head coach Mike McCarthy needs out of the third wide receiver. He’s a player that runs crisp routes and gets open. Furthermore, he is hard to bring down, which is exactly what a slot receiver has to be in this West Coast-style offense.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) avoids Green Bay Packers safety Murvin Kenion III (39) during the first half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Steelers’ WR Depth Chart

The biggest loser as a result of Bernard’s winning is, unfortunately, Roman Wilson. He was a shining star entering camp, but he was outshined easily by both of the Steelers’ rookie receivers.

The good news for Wilson is that all is not lost. Wilson played a small chunk of the first half, all with the first-team offense. Sure, it helped Bernard and Kaden Wetjen receive even more snaps, but it also means that Wilson’s place on the roster and within the offense is secure.

With Bernard’s breakout, however, Wilson’s place might not be as the third receiver on the depth chart. And the debate surrounding it has to end.

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