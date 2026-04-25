Steelers Draft Notre Dame DT With Family Connection

The Pittsburgh Steelers added some depth to the interior of their defensive line in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

At No. 210 overall, the Steelers selected Notre Dame defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio.

Pittsburgh acquired that pick upon trading back from No. 161 to No. 169 with the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round.

The Steelers had not chosen a single front-seven player in this year's draft before taking Rubio.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds, Rubio is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Fighting Irish as a member of their 2021 recruiting class. He finished his collegiate career with 66 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 39 games.

Rubio's father, Angel, was picked by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Southeastern Missouri State, though he never played a regular season game for the team.

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