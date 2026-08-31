Coming Back? Steelers Keep Door Open for Elandon Roberts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' most surprising roster move on cutdown day was probably the release of inside linebacker Elandon Roberts.

The veteran defender arrived just weeks ago and looked good for the Steelers during training camp and the preseason. Most believed he was a lock for the 53-man roster, but Pittsburgh had other plans, sticking with Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener as their backups behind Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson.

General manager Omar Khan said the door remains open for Roberts to return, though. It's not expected that he signs to the team's practice squad, but if things change in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have a lot of respect for the veteran linebacker.

"Not closing the door on that by any means," Khan said. "I have a lot of respect for ERob. We have some history with him and he's done a good job. Love the player and love the person, and certainly not closing the door."

Roberts posted a picture on his Instagram story as a reminder that the work continues as he looks to find a new team before or during the regular season. He went unsigned through the first day of cuts, but could still land anywhere at any time.

Steelers Outlook at Inside Linebacker

Instead of Roberts, the Steelers kept four linebackers in Queen, Wilson, Holcomb and Bruener, and then signed Jacoby Windmon to the practice squad. If they'd like to have another player in the room, Roberts would likely be accepted back to the practice squad, but don't count on a 53-man roster move coming anytime soon.

It does kind of feel like Roberts and the Steelers are going in different directions. While anything can happen, the Steelers would probably need to lose someone long-term before even considering Roberts returning to the team, and that's if he doesn't sign elsewhere.

Pittsburgh will likely give Bruener a real opportunity to grow and improve his role within the defense before going to an outside option. That is, after Holcomb, Queen and Wilson would fill roles. Then, Windmon would get the call-up after spending all summer with the Steelers.

But, in the NFL, you never know what's going to happen. If the relationship between Khan and Roberts remains strong, the Steelers will always view him as a fallback option. Whether someone is underperforming or injuries have forced their hand, the "door is open" for the former starter to be back in the black and gold in 2026.

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