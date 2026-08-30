Steelers Make First Surprising Cut, Releasing Elandon Roberts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first surprise cut ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown deadline.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have released inside linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Steelers have released former starting linebacker Elandon Roberts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

The 32-year-old signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on August 12, which was the day before the team's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Roberts didn't suit up for that contest, though he played in the following two preseason games vs. the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

Between those two games, Roberts logged a total of 81 snaps, with 71 of them coming on defense (per Pro Football Focus).

He recorded 10 total tackles in those contests and looked like he was well on his way to locking down a 53-man roster spot as well as a sizable role at inside linebacker for the Steelers, even with his late arrival.

Roberts played under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham while the two were with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, and he also played for Pittsburgh in 2023 and 2024, further adding to the belief that he'd stick around heading into Week 1.

Roberts is a vested veteran and won't be subject to waivers. It remains to be seen if he lands back on the Steelers' practice squad or receives a 53-man spot from another team, but it's a surprising move nonetheless.

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Steelers' ILB Group

Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson were always slated to garner a lion's share of Pittsburgh's snaps at inside linebacker, much like they did in 2025.

Roberts played 478 defensive snaps alongside that duo in 2024, however, and he could've fit into a similar role had he stuck around this year as well.

Perhaps a reunion is still in the cards if there aren't any additional suitors for Roberts, which would seem plausible considering he remained a free agent up until the start of the preseason.

For the time being, though, Roberts' departure is good news for Cole Holcomb, who had otherwise found himself on the roster bubble following the former's arrival.

Holcomb re-signed with the Steelers on a two-year, $5 million deal in March and now profiles as the No. 3 option at the position behind Queen and Wilson.

Carson Bruener, who's had a good preseason, is also guaranteed to make the 53-man roster as a special teams ace while also showing some promising signs on defense.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!