Former WR Becomes Available for Steelers Again

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their top three wide receivers in DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard. They have a special teams ace in Ben Skowronek and a veteran hopeful in Roman Wilson.

They also have two other rookies in Eli Heidenreich and Kaden Wetjen, who will compete for playing time on offense. But what if they were open to adding another name for the summer, simply to compete for a roster spot with the rest of the team?

After trying out with the Green Bay Packers during rookie minicamp, former Steelers second-round pick Chase Claypool is back on the open market. According to Packers On SI's Bill Huber, Green Bay has not signed Claypool to a contract for the rest of the offseason, making him a free agent once again.

The Packers were impressed with Claypool, though.

"You guys saw him, right?” head coach Matt LaFleur told Huber about the former Pittsburgh wideout. "Certainly, he had great film out there. He’s been productive, and he looks like he’s in great shape. He’s big. So, we’ll see how it goes."

Nothing came from it, though. Claypool is 27 years old and looking for his first NFL opportunity since 2023, when he finished the season with the Miami Dolphins.

Should Steelers Consider Claypool?

If Mike Tomlin was still the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Claypool wouldn't be an option. But he's not, and with a new staff should come new opportunities.

Claypool isn't expected to make a roster, right now. He hasn't been a factor in the NFL since he left Pittsburgh and hasn't been able to make a team in the last two years despite trying. Now, he's coming off a toe injury and is closer to 30 years old than the start of his career.

Still, what's the harm? Bringing in Claypool for the summer guarantees nothing. He's able to compete with guys lower on the depth chart and drive that competition for players like Heidenreich and Wetjen.

All teams bring in veterans to compete at the bottom of their 90-man roster, so it wouldn't be anything abnormal. Instead, it would just be signing a 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver to a contract with no guaranteed money and no expectations.

There's no pressure to do so, but with Claypool not earning a place in Green Bay, the Steelers have another opportunity to bring in their former second-round pick. Something they could consider if they're looking for camp bodies.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!