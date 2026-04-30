Steelers' Roman Wilson Changes Jersey Before Pivotal Season

Ahead of his third season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Roman Wilson has switched up his jersey number.

The 2024 third-round pick, who had previously donned No. 10 for the Steelers, is now changing over to No. 14, per the roster listed on the team's official website.

Wilson is hoping to turn his fortunes around and play more of a role under a new coaching staff in 2026, but he's fighting an uphill battle.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

History of No. 14 for Steelers

The most recent Steeler to wear No. 14 was running back Kenneth Gainwell in 2025.

During his lone year with the team, Gainwell recorded 1,023 yards from scrimmage to go alongside eight touchdowns. As a result, he won the team's MVP Award and signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency this offseason.

Prior to Gainwell, wide receiver George Pickens wore No. 14 for each of his three campaigns in Pittsburgh. During that span, the 2022 second-round pick posted 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns on 174 catches before getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys last offseason.

Quarterback Neil O'Donnell also used No. 14 in his five seasons with the Steelers after going in the third round of the 1990 NFL Draft.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) attempts a catch against Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Wilson's Path Forward in Pittsburgh

Wilson was never going to have a straightforward path to consistent playing time in 2026.

He appeared in just one game as a rookie after dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries, and 2025 saw him record 166 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 13 contests.

With Pittsburgh adding Michael Pittman Jr. via trade from the Indianapolis Colts and Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Wilson is a second-stringer at best for the team as of now.

It also doesn't help that the Steelers took Kaden Wetjen, who admittedly is more of a kick returner at this stage, in the fourth round and a Swiss Army knife in Eli Heidenreich, who can play from the slot, during the seventh round.

Wilson has a lot to prove to head coach Mike McCarthy and company over the coming months. He still has some untapped potential, but if he can't change the narrative surrounding him in Pittsburgh over that span, he's all but certain to be suiting up for a different team by the time September rolls around.

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