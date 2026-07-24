Former Steelers Player Shares Hilarious Antonio Brown Story

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown will go down as one of the greatest wide receivers of his era and in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers. While things didn't end ideally between the two parties, there is no denying Brown's status in Steelers' history.

What people tend to overlook about the Steelers great is how dynamic a punt returner he was early in his career. As he ascended into superstardom, his return responsibilities vanished, but all these years later, the NFL community still remembers the memorable punt returns Brown produced. That's why The Pat McAfee Show ranked Brown as the second-best punt returner in NFL history.

And former Steelers linebacker Vince Williams corroborated that in a recent post on his X account. He shared a story about how former head coach Mike Tomlin pleaded with AB to return a punt, and Brown agreed, but told his coach that it would cost the team a bit of money. In response, Brown fielded the punt and took it to the house.

"I've seen Mike T go over and beg AB to return a punt," he wrote. "Mike T 'Come on AB we need one.' AB 'Alright man just know, price going up.' - He took it to the house lol."

I’ve seen Mike T go over and beg AB to return a punt. Mike T “Come on AB we need one.” AB “Alright man just know, price going up.” - He took it to the house lol https://t.co/2PUiMyxvnd — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) July 23, 2026

A Look Back at Brown's Unreal Run in Pittsburgh

Let's use this as an easy excuse to look back on Antonio Brown's time with the Steelers. There's a reason why he's seen as one of the best special teams players of his era. Between 2011 and 2015, he returned at least 20 punts per season. In each of those campaigns, he recorded at least 185 return yards and managed a punt return touchdown in four out of five of those seasons.

And of course, his time as a returner is highlighted by the funniest punt return in NFL history. During a 2014 contest against the Cleveland Browns, AB fielded a punt in Pittsburgh territory and nearly broke free for a touchdown. With just one Browns defender to beat, the punter, Brown mistimed a hurdle attempt (or did he?) and wound up super-kicking the Browns punter directly in the helmet. It was more of a WWE finishing move than a football juke, but it was the moment that nearly every Steelers fan points to when remembering Brown's punt return specialties.

Why Brown is Greatest Steelers WR Ever

The character concerns regarding AB are valid, but they don't erase the fact that he is the best wide receiver in franchise history. As a member of the Steelers, he posted seven seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and four seasons with double-digit receiving touchdowns, including a career-best 15 touchdowns in 2018.

The Steelers have had plenty of greats come through the position. Lynn Swann and John Stallworth were a Super Bowl-winning duo during the 1970s. Hines Ward was an all-time player. Santonio Holmes caught the best pass in Steelers postseason history. But none of those players matched the dominance and excellence that Antonio Brown reached in Pittsburgh.

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