Steelers' Cam Heyward Finally Getting the Respect He Deserves

After NFL executives, coaches and scouts failed to vote Cam Heyward onto ESPN's list of the top 10 defensive tackles in the league heading into the 2026 campaign, the Pittsburgh Steelers star is finally getting the respect he deserves.

In Sports Illustrated's own ranking of the 10 best defensive tackles, Heyward slotted in at No. 8 right between Vita Vea (No. 9) and Leonard Williams (No. 7), the latter of whom came in at No. 1 on ESPN's list.

"At 37, Cam Heyward is continuing to defy his age after he earned second-team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career in 2025," Eva Geitheim wrote. "The 16-year veteran is also a four-time first-team All-Pro, most recently earning first-team honors in 2024.

"This past season, Heyward recorded 78 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble as the Steelers returned to the postseason once again. He was ranked the No. 1 interior defender by PFF, which also noted that Heyward charted 53 pressures, the 10th-most among his position group."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) warms up for a game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Heyward Slow Down Anytime Soon?

The only time in the back half of Heyward's career when it appeared as though he may be on the downswing was back in 2023. That season, he only played in 11 games due to a groin injury and finished with 2.0 sacks, 18 pressures (per Pro Football Focus) and 33 total tackles.

His decline in production didn't worry the Steelers, though, as they signed him to an extension that included $29 million in new money over two years ahead of the 2024 season. Heyward promptly turned in one of his best campaigns to date, earning a first-team All-Pro nod while logging 8.0 sacks and 56 pressures.

His sack numbers dipped down to 3.5 in 2025, but Heyward was still among the most impactful interior defensive linemen in the NFL with 50 pressures and was rewarded with second-team All-Pro honors.

Entering his age-37 season, there's little reason to believe Heyward won't continue to play at an elite level. Defensive tackles tend to age better than most other positions on the field, so a sudden decline shouldn't be in the cards for Pittsburgh's longest-tenured player.

No one should be expecting Heyward to turn in a vintage campaign that subsequently leads to him being viewed as the top player at the position. He's surprised the Steelers before, though, and he remains an irreplaceable piece of the team's defense.

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