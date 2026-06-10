Jack Sawyer's Breakout Season is Coming, According to Steelers Star

Nick Herbig is confident Jack Sawyer will make a big impact in his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During an appearance on Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast shortly after signing his four-year, $100 million extension, Herbig expressed confidence in the odds of a breakout campaign for Sawyer and revealed that the pair will work out together at Wisconsin alongside T.J. Watt before training camp begins.

"Jack's gonna have a big year. I think it's gonna be a breakout year for him. He looks good, he leaned up, looks twitchy," Herbig said. "He's coming to Wisconsin with me and T.J. this year for three weeks. I think that will be huge for him, but I expect him to have a big year."

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

How Did Sawyer Perform as a Rookie?

A fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after helping Ohio State win its first national title in a decade alongside Will Howard, Sawyer made his presence known over a limited sample size last year.

He appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers as a rookie, logging 294 snaps on defense (25 percent of available reps) and 340 on special teams (76 percent).

Sawyer recorded a sack and 15 pressures in 157 pass rush snaps, per Pro Football Focus, while adding 34 tackles and two interceptions.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) looks on against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What is Sawyer's Upside in 2026?

Even if Sawyer does take a leap and show considerable improvement from where his game stood last year, earning extra reps will be difficult as a byproduct of playing in a stacked group of EDGE rushers next to Herbig, Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Furthermore, Sawyer is lacking the true high-end athletic traits and assortment of pass rush moves to be a force going after the quarterback.

That limits his upside in that regard, but he has shined by using his strength and power to overwhelm offensive linemen, which provides him with a substantial advantage against the run.

The Steelers don't have to worry about Sawyer not giving it his all either, as he has a high motor, and his role as a key piece of the special teams unit makes him that much more invaluable.

Sawyer's a good depth piece, especially as the No. 4 option off the edge, though it's hard to predict him making much of a splash as a pass rusher given where he stands on the depth chart and the amount of work he stills needs to do in that aspect of the game.

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